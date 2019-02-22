|
|
Elinor M. Freundt, 89, formerly of Macungie died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Rittenhouse Villages of the Lehigh Valley, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of John W. W. Freundt. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Anna K. (Kane) McQuilken. Elinor was the Estee Lauder cosmetic manager at the former Hess's and the former BonTon for over 35 years working at both the Hamilton Mall and South Mall locations before retiring. After retirement, she worked part time as a clerk at the former Hess gas station, Wescosville. Elinor was a Presbyterian. Survivors: Daughters, Roseann Holota and her companion Daniel Shellhammer of Zionsville, Sherry wife of Eddie Reed of Azle, TX; sons, Charles Laury and his wife Jeannie of Tuscola, TX, Thomas Laury and his wife Ann of AL; sister Ruth wife of Bill Kern of Allentown; grandson, Taliesin Reed.Service: Funeral Service is private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2019