Elinor P. Dinsmore, 95, of Nazareth, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square. Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecile (Chagnon) Palmer. Elinor was the widow of George A. Dinsmore, with whom she shared nearly 61 years of marriage. She attended Classical High School in Springfield, MA, and went on to further her education at Springfield College completing her BA in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts. She was an active resident member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority while at UMASS. Elinor earned her M.Ed. at Lehigh University. She was a beloved teacher in the lower and middle schools at Moravian Preparatory School / Moravian Academy in Bethlehem from 1967 until her retirement in 1993 and was nominated by her former students as an Honorary Alumna in 2018. While in Bethlehem, she participated in many civic activities such as the AAUW Book Club and was a docent at Historic Bethlehem. She and her husband George enjoyed participating in the AAUW Gourmet Club for several decades and were active supporters of Godfrey Daniels Coffeehouse. Elinor prepared taxes at H&R Block for many years. The couple traveled around the majority of the US and Canada, camping with their children and visiting national parks, bridges, and dams. Elinor enjoyed international travel with her friends, exploring Egypt, Greece, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, and Jamaica. She and George visited their daughter and her husband in Mexico and went to Bermuda and Montreal with their Kiwanian friends. Elinor and George retired to Harwich, MA in 1993, where Elinor was a tutor, helping children with learning differences at the Harwich Elementary and the Harwich Vo-Tech Schools. She served as President of the Harwich Kiwanis Club and the Harwich Library, was on The Fine Arts Council, was on the board of The Council on Aging, and was an active member of the Garden Club. Returning to the Lehigh Valley in 2007, Elinor became an active resident at Moravian Hall Square, where she served on the Scholarship Committee, and participated in the community television station, the library, and enjoyed playing twice-weekly bridge games. She chaired the chapel committee and was an active participant in the weekly services.



Survivors: Elinor will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark P. Dinsmore and his wife Paige of Beaverton, OR; twin daughters, Patti Dinsmore and Cindy Dinsmore, both of Bethlehem; daughter Jodi Dinsmore and her husband Rolando López of Morelia, MI, Mexico and East Greenville, PA; brother, John M. Palmer and wife Marcia of East Longmeadow, MA; sister, Mary Joan Meagher of New Port Richey, FL; 4 grandsons: Casey, Peter, Jonathan, and Kevin, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Nisky Hill Cemetery. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Moravian Hall Square, 175 W. North St, Nazareth, PA 18064.



