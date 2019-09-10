|
Elisabeth R. Gibson, 81, of Emmaus, died Sept. 8, 2019 at Pennsburg Manor. Born in Kaiserslautern, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Emil A. and Katharina M. (Liebrich) Prinzkosky. She worked for PET, Inc. and later Pillsbury for many years, retiring in 2004. Elisabeth is survived by her children, Diane wife of Scott Baumer, Franklin Gibson, Jr. and wife Peggy, Brian Gibson and wife Elizabeth, Sharon wife of Bruce Polster, and Shawn Gibson and wife Jackie; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, James Gibson. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019