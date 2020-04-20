Elizabeth A. Chladny
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth A. (Polenchar) Chladny, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the widow of Edward A. Chladny. Elizabeth was born on November 7, 1925 in Bethlehem to the late Andrew and Mary (Pulcher) Polenchar. Elizabeth was a loving and caring homemaker. She was a 1943 graduate of Liberty High School. She was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill, the Golden Hillers, Fountain Hill, catholic Sokols and was the past president of the Fountain Hill playground parents. Elizabeth enjoyed doing the daily puzzles and crocheting making over 26 afghans for her family. SURVIVORS: Elizabeth will be lovingly missed by her sons, Edward A. Jr. and his wife, Nanette, of Macungie, Thomas D. and his wife, Julie, of Hanover Township, Jeffrey E. of College Hill, Easton, Scott A. of Allentown, Mark R. and his wife, Michelle, of Salisbury Township; sister, Dorothy Crement of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Simpson and her husband Pete, Christy Klemick and her husband Andy, Melissa Chladny, Christopher Chladny and his wife Alison and Alexa Chladny; 5 great grandchildren. SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.
