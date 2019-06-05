|
|
Elizabeth "Bette" A. (Wilson) Crist, 79, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home. She is the wife of Alfred N. Crist. She was born in Freeport, NY on May 29, 1940 to the late Edward H. Wilson & Orian E. (Shields) Pudleiner. Elizabeth worked as the secretary for Ossie & Sons Electric, Center Valley, retiring in 2005. She was a member of Springfield Mennonite Church, Coopersburg.SURVIVORS In addition to loving husband of 63 years; sons: Alfred N. Jr. (Jamee) of Lower Saucon Twp. & Matthew A. (Danielle) of Stewartsville, NJ; siblings: George (Martha) Pudleiner of Cochran, GA, Sandra (Terry) Lubiak of Fountain Hill, Pamela (Dennis) Hudak of Mount Joy, Lisa Boyer (Tom) of Allentown; grandchildren: Heather, Jocelynn & Riley; great grandchildren: Haleigh & Daniel.SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Springfield Mennonite Church.1905 Pleasant View Rd, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019