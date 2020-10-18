Our Centenarian, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning October 15, 2020 in her home, surrounded by all that she loved. Formerly of Hokendauqua, and daughter of the late David A. and Ruth M. (Brandt) Smith, she was the wife of Harry E. Dorwart for 36 years at the time of his passing in 1974. Lib was a dedicated member of The First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua, where she was a member of the Presbyterian Women, and assisted at many of the Church functions. She was a bookkeeper for Whitehall High School and then the Whitehall-Coplay School District for many years before retiring. Earlier in life she worked for the General Ribbon Mills in Catasauqua. Lib was an avid bowler at the Coplay Saengerbund well into her later years. She is survived by daughter Jean D. Madea and her husband Thomas F. Jr. with whom she resided; granddaughter Michelle Waskiewicz and her husband Robert, with their children Kyle and Grace; granddaughter Megan Dorwart and her fiancé Christopher Craig; sister in law Betty M. Dorwart; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family; predeceased by her son David H. Dorwart in 1990. Her viewing will be 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday October 23, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Avenue exit of Route 22. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Her services will be private. Interment will be on her family plot in Saint John's Union Cemetery at Mickleys in Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Lib may be presented to Saint Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum Street Development Office, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015 www.slhn.org/development
or the ALS Assoc. of Greater Philadelphia 321 Norristown Road Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002 www.alsphiladelphia.org