Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
corner of Sixth and Buchanan Streets
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
corner of Sixth and Buchanan Streets
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Elizabeth A. Dugas


1929 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Dugas Obituary
Elizabeth A. Dugas, 90, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. Born in Bethlehem on October 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Stephan A. and Mary P. (Ulicny) Dugas. She was one of nine children. Elizabeth worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. in the Treasury Department for many years until her retirement.

She was a life-long member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church (formerly SS.Cyril and Methodius Church). For several years she volunteered in the Parish office. Elizabeth was also a member of the First Ladies Catholic Slovak Association.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Dugas, as well as many nieces and nephews who brought great joy to her life. She was pre-deceased by brothers, Joseph, Stephen and John Dugas; and sisters, Mary Oroskey, Helen Gal, Margaret Delluva, Frances Keating and Theresa Dugas.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, January 18, from 9 - 9:45 a.m. in the Church at the corner of Sixth and Buchanan Streets, Bethlehem. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the church, 617 Pierce Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
