Elizabeth A. Feiertag, 92, of Alburtis, died August 11, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edwin J. Feiertag. Born in Hellertown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Neumann) Folkman. Elizabeth was a loving homemaker for years and artist at heart. Previously she had been a Ceramics Teacher at her home, worked at A&P, Lehigh University and was an Arthur Murray dance instructor. She enjoyed flowers and her gardens, loved oil painting, and in her later years found great joy in stamping, card and jewelry making. Above all she had the biggest sweet tooth and never turned down cakes, cookies or chocolates. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, John Feiertag and wife Yesha Samdani of Alburtis and Mark Feiertag and wife Linda; daughter, Ann wife of David Bertram of Wescosville; grandchildren, Priya, Shawn, Noah, and Nesiah. She was predeceased by sisters, Bernadette Bevington and Dolores Berninger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing on Mon. 9:00 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.