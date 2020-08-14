1/1
Elizabeth A. Feiertag
Elizabeth A. Feiertag, 92, of Alburtis, died August 11, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edwin J. Feiertag. Born in Hellertown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Neumann) Folkman. Elizabeth was a loving homemaker for years and artist at heart. Previously she had been a Ceramics Teacher at her home, worked at A&P, Lehigh University and was an Arthur Murray dance instructor. She enjoyed flowers and her gardens, loved oil painting, and in her later years found great joy in stamping, card and jewelry making. Above all she had the biggest sweet tooth and never turned down cakes, cookies or chocolates. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, John Feiertag and wife Yesha Samdani of Alburtis and Mark Feiertag and wife Linda; daughter, Ann wife of David Bertram of Wescosville; grandchildren, Priya, Shawn, Noah, and Nesiah. She was predeceased by sisters, Bernadette Bevington and Dolores Berninger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing on Mon. 9:00 to 10:30 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Interment will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Deepest Sympathy,

Sandy and Steve Bischof
