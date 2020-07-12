1/1
Elizabeth A. "Bette Anne" Flick
Elizabeth A. "Bette Anne" Flick, 80, of Macungie, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in Above & Beyond, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Edward O. Flick. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in November. Born in Yeadon, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Marie (Keffer) Avil. Bette Anne graduated from Chestnut Hill College with a bachelor's degree in Fashion and Design. She was a treasurer for East Penn Machinery and Superior Combustion. Mrs. Flick was a very active member of St. Tomas More Church and St. Thomas More School. She was a co-founder of Birthright of Allentown, a Pro-Life organization that cared for unwed mothers to be. Bette Anne and her husband were former residents of Four Seasons. They also owned a home in Ocean City, NJ for 25 years and spent most of their free time there.

Survivors: Husband, Edward; Children: Ted Flick and his wife Sandy, Liza Flick, Jason Flick and his wife Jennifer; Grandchildren: Beth Ann, Katherine, Rebecca, Margaret, Manuel, Cortney, Sydney, Daniel, Joseph, Gabriel, Luca, Gracie; Great grandson: Alden; Sister: Marie O'Malley; Brother: Howard Avil and his wife Jane.

Services: 11 am Thursday, Mass at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. A visitation will be held from 10 – 10:45 am Thursday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: to St. Thomas More Church.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Bette has gifted our family with so very many moments of compassion and joy and generosity and hospitality for over forty years. She will be deeply missed. We will hold her in our hearts forever. Our love and prayers and deepest sympathy to her beautiful and very special family.
Patricia and Ed Mullin
Friend
