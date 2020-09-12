Elizabeth A. "Betty" Gabriel, 77, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, September 09, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill, following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Joseph M. Gabriel, with whom she shared 28 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1988. Born in San Francisco, California, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Anna M. (Kutz) Breidinger. Betty was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1960, and she attended Northampton Community College, earning a certificate in Library Science. She loved books, which were her passion, and she proudly served as a librarian at Northampton Community College where she was employed for 17 years, until retiring in 2007. Prior to that, Betty was a librarian at the former Bath Public Library and Northampton Area Public Library. She also enjoyed traveling and she was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath.



Survivors: Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Kim Manning and husband, John, of Moore Township; two grandchildren, Abigail Manning of Moore Township, and Nicholas Manning and wife, Kerri, of Kingston, PA; and her dear friend, Carol Siegfried. In addition to her husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by her son, Michael C. Gabriel, in July.



Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a closed casket visitation on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M in the church. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Interment will follow in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store