ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ashton Funeral Home
1337 Northampton St.
Easton, PA
Elizabeth A. Hendershot Obituary
Elizabeth A. Hendershot, 81 of Easton died Oct. 30, 2019. A 1955 graduate of Easton HS she had been employed by K-Mart, Easton and by the Easton School District in food service for many years. She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years: George E. Hendershot and her daughters: Karen and Wendy both of Easton. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 AM Monday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton followed by a graveside service at Easton Heights Cemetery, N. 10th St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2019
