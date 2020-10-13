Elizabeth A. "Betty" Klocek, 80, of Macungie, transitioned from her earthly life to her heavenly home, with her loving family by her side on October 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Joseph J. Klocek, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage on September 17th. Born in Shenandoah, PA, she was the daughter of the late Boley and Elizabeth "Bess" (Engelberger) Pritchard. Betty worked for H & R Block, PIC in Allentown, and truly enjoyed working with the children at St. Ann's school as a cook. She was a graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School. Betty was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at St. Ann's and the Lower Macungie Seniors. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.



Survivors: Loving Husband, Joseph; Children, James Klocek and his wife Dawn of Salisbury, MD, Joanne Schimmel and her husband David of State College, PA and Carol Strohl and her husband Kevin of Barto, PA; Loving Grandmother to James M. and Alexis Klocek, Joshua and Daniel Schimmel and Zachary and Amber Strohl. She was predeceased by an infant Daughter, Elizabeth Anne.



Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Ann's Catholic School, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.



