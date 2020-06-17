died peacefully on Sunday 6/14/20. She was 83 years old. She was the widow of Arthur W. Kulp Sr. who died in 2013 and the daughter of Evelyn Ziegler who died in 2019. Betty as know by many was a beautician in Salisbury Township for many years practicing in her basement shop at her home. She loved Kenny Rodgers and knew all the words to his songs by heart. She had a ferocious laugh and loved to sit at the kitchen table and tell stories. She was also known for her delicious PA Dutch cooking. She is survived by her sons: Douglas and wife Robin of Slatington, Arthur Wayne JR of Allentown, and was preceded in death by her son James Michael. She is also survived by grandchildren: Nicholas Kulp and his wife Emily of Fountain Hill, Kaitlyn Kulp of Center Valley, Joshua Kulp of Allentown, James Regan and wife Amanda of Highbridge NJ, Gary Regan and wife Victoria of Schnecksville, Travis Harry and wife Victoria of Emmaus and great-grandchildren: Mason, Reilly, Grayson and Declan. Graveside services to be held 10am Saturday 6/20 in Grandview Cemetery 2735 Walbert Ave Allentown, PA 18104. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St Suite 102 Philadelphia PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.