Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church
617 E. 4th St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Elizabeth A. Mark Obituary
Elizabeth A. (Sample) Mark, 91 of Bethlehem passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Elizabeth was the wife of Joseph A. Mark Sr. who died in 1987. Born in Allentown, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Sample.

Elizabeth attended Bethlehem Schools and worked at Shop Rite pharmacy in Bethlehem for many years. Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and visiting with her family. She loved all animals, enjoyed talking about cars and taking long walks. Her family was her life, and she was a strong, stubborn, fiercely independent, loving woman who liked to joke and laugh with her family and friends, and always put other's wellbeing before her own. Elizabeth was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Bethlehem for many years.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Elsie Cziffer of Bethlehem, her niece Joann Maclean, her children Joseph Mark Jr., Deborah Zeller, and Lisa Townsend, and her grandchildren Tina Grello, and Mariel and Madeline Townsend. She was predeceased by her sisters Esther Fogle, Florence Bogdan and her brother Edward Sample.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, 617 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem.

In memory and in lieu of flowers contributions may be made toThe Sanctuary at Haafsville, www.sanctuarypa.org, a sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs.
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
