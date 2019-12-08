|
|
Elizabeth A. Master, 89, of the Fellowship Community in Whitehall passed away Wednesday, December 4th. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Johanna Hodges. She was a 1948 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Elizabeth was a world traveler, she loved entertaining others with picnics and parties. Her home was always the center of every family holiday and celebration. She had an exceptional lifetime as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children Wayne Dries and wife Kathy of Emmaus, Eileen Maynard and husband P. David of Bernville, Doreen Legg and husband Raymond of Allentown and Terry Master and wife Sally of Nazareth. She had six grandchildren: Maria, Lauren, Becky, Katie, Ben and Adam; 8 great grandchildren and a niece Marguerite. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Howard, and her son, Lawrence Dries; a sister Kathleen Schultz and brothers Charles, John and Francis Hodges.
Services: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2966 Old Bethlehem Pike, Zion Hill, PA. 18981 with a calling hour starting at 10:00 in the church. Interment immediately following service at Zion Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements: Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019