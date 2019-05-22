Elizabeth A. "Betty" Mondok 95, of Bethlehem, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Betty was the wife of the late John H. Mondok who passed in 2009. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Rosalie (Re) Frinzi. Betty was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Allentown. Betty was a seamstress for various garment factories throughout the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU). Surviving is her son John C. and wife Joni of Coopersburg, and stepdaughter Carol Ann wife of Dalmar Rivers of Okatie, SC. Her sister Ann Neway of Harrisburg, Pa. Betty has three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by five siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am in Our Lady help of Christians Church, Allentown. Calling will be from 9:30-10:40 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 444 N. Jasper St. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary