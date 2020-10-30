82 years of age and resident of Allentown, went home peacefully to be with her family and Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday October 27, 2020 while under the care of Saint Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of Richard T. "Dick" Ortelli for 63 years, and was born in Moore Township, Northampton County, to the late Elwood and Myrtle (Schaeffer) Reimer. Betty was a current member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and former member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, both in Allentown. A 1955 graduate of Northampton Area High School, she was a seamstress at Sondra Manufacturing for many years until retiring, and member of UNITE. Betty, fondly known as "Mom" & "Toots" loved baking, cooking, growing beautiful roses and spending time with her family. Family was very important to her and was grateful to have such a wonderful and loving family on both sides. Her final wish was that everyone could think of a fun time that was shared with her to remember her by. Surviving beside her husband Dick are son Ric Ortelli and his wife Pat (Dilliard) of Northampton; sister Sarah Sotak; brothers Alfred Reimer and his wife Doris, and Franklin Reimer; nieces, nephews, extended family and fur babies Punkin and Boots; she was predeceased by sister Carolyn Frey, brother Elwood "Goug" Reimer, and brother in law Roger Sotak.
Services officiated by Deacon Robert P. Young will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday November 3, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located one block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, where her viewing will begin at 9:30 am. Private interment will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Betty may be presented to Forgotten Felines and Fidos PO Box 62 Germansville, PA 18053 or online at www.forgottenfelines.org