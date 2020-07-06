1/1
Elizabeth A. Richards
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Richards, 89 years, of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Donald Richards for 69 years last November. Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Herron) Zarowsky. She was a payroll clerk for Lehigh Valley Health Network for 18 years before retiring in 1991. Elizabeth was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Allentown. Elizabeth was a kind and caring person who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook and baker. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors: husband Don, daughters, Deborah Schuster (Robert) of Mertztown and Donna Ritter (Glenn) of South Whitehall Twp, brother, Joseph Zarowsky (Jeanette) of Hazleton, grandchildren, Amber and Joshua Johnson, and Matthew Ritter, great grandchildren, Laura and Aaron Kemp, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Alma Bettin, Elsie Kessell, and Judith Morgan.

Services: Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
