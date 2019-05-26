age 76 of Hellertown, quietly passed away on April 20, 2019. Elizabeth was born and raised in Lehighton, she graduated in 1961 from Lehighton H.S. Elizabeth was married to William Schlittler on March 3, 1962. A devoted homemaker she loved helping those around her. Her favorite pastimes included crafting, baking and above all spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. Survivors: Elizabeth is survived by, her children Linda Schlittler, Robert & Ruth Schlittler and Judy & Ed Staats, her grandchildren Jennifer, Kyle, William, Thomas and Elijah, great grandsons Jaxon and Bryan and siblings Marjorie Szoke, James Szoke and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, parents Paul and Betty Szoke and a brother Paul. Her Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road Allentown, PA 18109. Contributions in Elizabeth's name are suggested to the . The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary