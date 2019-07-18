|
|
Elizabeth Ann Cali born April 1 1967, in Bethlehem, PA died on July 15, 2019. She was the daughter of John N. Cali (wife Denise) and Patricia G. Cook ( husband Gary). Elizabeth graduated from Stroudsburg High School, Stroudsburg, PA in 1985 and attended Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA, studying horticulture. She loved designing and creating jewelry which she often presented at local craft fairs. She loved all animals, especially her beloved "Buster". Elizabeth is survived by many aunts and cousins.
Services will be held Saturday July 20th at 11:00 am at St Joseph's Episcopal Church, 1440 Verona Drive, Pen Argyl, PA, 18072. Arrangements are under the care of Schisler Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions in Elizabeth's Memory may be made to Awsom Animal Shelter, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019