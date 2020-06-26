Elizabeth Ann Hill
Elizabeth Ann Hill, 63, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of David Hill with whom she would have shared 13 years of marriage on June 28. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Mary (Lane) Capwell and the late Jack Capwell. Liz worked for the Bethlehem Area School District as a Bus Driver for over 19 years. She was a member of Zion's Stone UCC, Northampton. Liz was an avid Philadelphia Eagles Fan and enjoyed bowling. She was a former Softball Coach at Northeast Little League as well as a Little Hurricanes Cheerleading Coach. Liz enjoyed spending time at Lake Wallenpaupack and cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband David, she will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Nishida Stuart and her husband Mario of Bethlehem; son Michael Webb of Phillipsburg, NJ; step-children, Steven Hill of Bethlehem and Katie Hill of Allentown; sisters Karen Pinto and her husband Chick of Bangor, Michelle Capwell of Bethlehem, Jackie Capwell and her husband Wayne of Wind Gap, Patti Klump and her husband Toby of Easton and Elaine Jolly and her husband Malcom of London; loving grandchildren Sophia and Marcus Stuart and Joe, Jack, Joey, Garrett and Brady Webb and her great granddaughter Stella.

SERVICES: A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion's Stone UCC, 51 Church Road, Northampton, PA 18067 or to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
CAPWELL FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
GEORGIA PACIFIC DIXIE
