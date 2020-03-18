|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Hearn) Pass, 74, of Bethlehem died March 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Health Network Muhlenberg. She was born in Hazelton to her late parents Edward and Elizabeth Hearn. She was preceded in death by an infant son Christopher.
She is survived by her husband Curtis and son Christian Pass (Jennifer), brothers Edward Hearn (Susan), Mark Hearn (Suzette), Thomas Hearn and sisters Dolores Dalrymple, Mary Moyer and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was known as Sissy to family and her many friends. Liz enjoyed bowling at Jordan Lanes. She loved game nights with family and friends and traveling in their motor home.
Due to the current national health crisis a small Private service and viewing will be held for immediate family. When restrictions are lifted the family plans to have a memorial gathering for extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lab Rescue LRCP P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020