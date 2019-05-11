Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Elizabeth C. Hoffman Obituary
Elizabeth C. "Liz" (Knerr) Hoffman, 91, a life-long resident of Alburtis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the widow of Dale D. Hoffman. Born in Alburtis, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late William and Sadie (Kurtz) Knerr. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, Alburtis, and was a graduate of Emmaus High School. Elizabeth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Secret Pals in Alburtis and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Elizabeth was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who was always very proud of her family. She is survived by her two children, Scarlet B. (Hoffman), wife of Michael Williams, Allentown, and Dale D. Hoffman, II, Alburtis; four grandchildren, Amber (Hoffman), wife of Brad Knecht, Wescosville, Tiffany (Hoffman), wife of Cole Hager, Tucson, AZ, Dale Hoffman, III, Alburtis, and Sarah (Lichtenwalner), wife of Scott Rennalls, Forks Twp; two great-grandchildren, Colin and Ryan Knecht, and a sister, Jean (Knerr) Smoyer, Allentown. In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Haines and two brothers, William and John Knerr. A funeral service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 E. Weis Street, Topton, PA, with Reverend Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, Chaplain at The Lutheran Home at Topton, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. The family requests contributions be made in Elizabeth's memory to The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019
