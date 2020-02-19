|
Elizabeth C. Koch, 94, of Springfield Twp. died Friday, February 14, 2020 at the LifeQuest Nursing Home, Quakertown. She is the wife of the late James W. Koch, Sr, Elizabeth was born in Haycock Township on May 31, 1925 to the late Edward and Emily (Reichert) Pearson. She is a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Elizabeth had a green thumb, truly enjoying flowers, especially African violets. Gardening, canning, embroidery, find-a-word puzzle books were especially a part of her life. Watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Lawrence Welk, and Opry shows was a TV pass-time. She had also enjoyed trips to Lancaster/Shady Maple IGA.
SURVIVORS: Children: James W. (Lesa) Beaverton, OR, Linda R. (Bruce) Savitz of Quakertown, Karen L. and David L. both of Coopersburg; brother: Jacob (Nancy) Pearson of Richlandtown; grandsons: Tom Koch, Matt Dierksmeier. Predeceased by Joseph (Esther) Pearson, Louise (Walter) Servin.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Upper Bucks Regional EMS, Inc. - Station 141, 2330 Township Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020