Elizabeth Christine Kroboth, 93, of Hellertown, died on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born September 7, 1925 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late John and Anna (Skerlak) Kroboth. Elizabeth worked as a floor manager for Fountain Hill Mill. She was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church. Elizabeth was a member of the Windish Hall and the Gene Autry Fan Club. She had a special place in her heart for animals and was a mother to many; her favorite was her dog, Tiny.She will be dearly missed by her sister, Erma Chuck; as well as her nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Charles, Theresa, Helen, Irene, Margaret, and Stella.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:30-1:00 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow. Interment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or The Center of Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.