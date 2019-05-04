|
Elizabeth Cook, 96, formerly of Allentown, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Lehigh Center in Macungie. Her husband, Roger Cook died in 2005 and her first husband, Stephen Barkocy in 1951. Born in Junedale, PA (Carbon Co.), she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Zajac) Kraynick. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Elizabeth worked in the meter lab at PPL in Allentown, for several years until retiring. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and keeping a tidy house.Survivors: Daughter, Johanna Page; Granddaughters, Judith Grabowski (Mark) and Laurie DiPietro (Jason); and 5 Great-Grandchildren.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Entombment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019