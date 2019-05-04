Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Cook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Cook Obituary
Elizabeth Cook, 96, formerly of Allentown, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Lehigh Center in Macungie. Her husband, Roger Cook died in 2005 and her first husband, Stephen Barkocy in 1951. Born in Junedale, PA (Carbon Co.), she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Zajac) Kraynick. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Elizabeth worked in the meter lab at PPL in Allentown, for several years until retiring. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and keeping a tidy house.Survivors: Daughter, Johanna Page; Granddaughters, Judith Grabowski (Mark) and Laurie DiPietro (Jason); and 5 Great-Grandchildren.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Entombment in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now