Elizabeth D. Pisani, 32, of Old Forge, PA, unexpectedly passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton due to cardiac arrest. Born May 21, 1988 in Fremont, OH, she was the beloved daughter of Francis E. Pisani Jr. and Brenda (Windau) Pisani. She graduated from Parkland High School in 2007. Elizabeth's children were her world. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors: In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by her beloved children: sons, Christian of Allentown and Matthew at home; daughters, Leauna and Savannah at home; stepmother, Holly; sister, Erika Pisani; niece, Naya; stepbrother, Branden Kreider; and stepsister, Danielle Black; and boyfriend, Billy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Women's Resource Center of Lackawanna County, https://wrcnepa.org/, in loving memory of Elizabeth. An outdoor celebration of Elizabeth's life will be announced on her Facebook page at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.