To Elizabeth's family... continued prayers of strength and love will be sent up. This is obviously not easy. However, your daughter had a heart of gold. Always putting herself last and others first. Her love for her children was undeniable. Her love of family as well. She loved to laugh and just be herself. She always stood up for herself and never let anyone persuade her differently. I am saddened that we did not get to stay in contact as often as we would have liked. But Liz, had a huge impact on my life and I am so glad she was a part of my life. My condolences to the family. And prayers for them and her children. Fly high my dear friend. You will be greatly missed.❤

Charmaine Walker

Friend