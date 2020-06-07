Elizabeth D. Pisani
1988 - 2020
Elizabeth D. Pisani, 32, of Old Forge, PA, unexpectedly passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton due to cardiac arrest. Born May 21, 1988 in Fremont, OH, she was the beloved daughter of Francis E. Pisani Jr. and Brenda (Windau) Pisani. She graduated from Parkland High School in 2007. Elizabeth's children were her world. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors: In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by her beloved children: sons, Christian of Allentown and Matthew at home; daughters, Leauna and Savannah at home; stepmother, Holly; sister, Erika Pisani; niece, Naya; stepbrother, Branden Kreider; and stepsister, Danielle Black; and boyfriend, Billy. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Women's Resource Center of Lackawanna County, https://wrcnepa.org/, in loving memory of Elizabeth. An outdoor celebration of Elizabeth's life will be announced on her Facebook page at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosemary Birtel-Dubranski
June 6, 2020
y deepest condolences to your Mom, Sister, and beautiful babies. You were such an amazing person Liz . Your personality would light up the room and your laugh was so contagious. We definitely shared a ton and I will cherish those moments forever. You will forever be missed. Fly high beautiful angel.
Rachel Hegedus
Friend
June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
Rip mama ! I will miss u ! You were a beautiful soul! I'll miss seeing you! Love u mama!
Jennifer Cutro
Friend
June 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your family R.I.P liz prayers for your family
Tannia Braconiel
Friend
June 6, 2020
Brenda and Erika - may your happy memories of Elizabeth sustain you during this difficult time. My prayers are with you both and the children. Sending love and hugs your way. Maryanne
Maryanne Clark
Friend
June 6, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family in your time of need. May God Comfort and bless you all. #KFTB KEEP FAITH TRUST BELIEVE ♥
David Troxell
Family
June 6, 2020
To Elizabeth's family... continued prayers of strength and love will be sent up. This is obviously not easy. However, your daughter had a heart of gold. Always putting herself last and others first. Her love for her children was undeniable. Her love of family as well. She loved to laugh and just be herself. She always stood up for herself and never let anyone persuade her differently. I am saddened that we did not get to stay in contact as often as we would have liked. But Liz, had a huge impact on my life and I am so glad she was a part of my life. My condolences to the family. And prayers for them and her children. Fly high my dear friend. You will be greatly missed.❤
Charmaine Walker
Friend
June 6, 2020
Stephanie & edward Robjohns
June 6, 2020
My condolences to your family ..I dont know where to begin we lost contact for while and were just regaining a friendship you are beautiful soul and I know you are flying high say hi to Andre up there for me we will all miss you its never goodbye it see you later ❤
Briana Renninger
Friend
June 6, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Christian, his siblings and the whole family.
Tori Summy
June 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Prayers for peace for your family!
Dianna Rohweder
Friend
June 6, 2020
Dear Brenda and family - I am so sorry to hear about this....thinking of you and sending comforting thoughts to you and your family at this time.
Diane Richter
Friend
June 6, 2020
Brenda & family Im so truly sorry for your loss. Liz was an amazing person, mother & friend she will forever be missed if you guys need anything or any help please dont hesitate to reach out ❤
Laura Kujawski
Friend
June 6, 2020
We love you!!!!
We will love you forever.
Diane Ranker Riesen
Family
June 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
June 6, 2020
To my beautiful friend, I am so going to miss you and your spuky spirit! I am so glad you came into my life I just wish I met you so much sooner! You were an amazing mom, daughter,sister,aunt and friend! I will never forget you and all the fun we had together. You were taken from us way to soon, I love you my girl fly high and watch over everyone!
Kerrie Carrera
Friend
June 6, 2020
Rest in peace
Mike Mowrey
Friend
June 6, 2020
Brenda I am so deeply sorry to hear about your daughter. Thinking of you, your family and the kids, sending thoughts of comfort.
Julie Benjamin
Coworker
