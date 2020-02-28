Morning Call Obituaries
|
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
Elizabeth "Betty" Porter, 73, of the Lutheran Manor, Bethlehem and formerly of Hockendauqua, passed away February 25th at Lehigh Valley Hospice. She had worked as a cosmetician in her youth and worked in housekeeping at local hotels, and was married two times. Betty was active in her PT Cruiser car club and her cancer support community.

She is survived by her nieces Cherie, Lonny, Melody, and Robin; nephew Ambrose; boyfriend Gary Markus of Warminster and dear friends Donna Derrick and Jackie Roberts as well as her other friends and residents at Lutheran Manor. She was predeceased by her half-brother Jack and half-sister Althea.

Services: memorial at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29 with visitation starting at 12 noon at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown with Rev. James Gottwald officiating.

Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020
