Elizabeth E. Everett, 74, of Moore Township, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg on Wednesday, April 29, 2019. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 04, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Saturday morning 10 to 11 in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Contributions: , 150 Monumental Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019