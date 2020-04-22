Elizabeth E. Schmehl
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth E. Schmehl, 82 years, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Puoghkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of the late George Holzwarth and Jessie (Marsh) Holzworth. She graduated from Mt. Penn High School in Reading where she was in the Honor Society. Elizabeth was an Executive Secretary for Rodale, Inc. and Base Engineering. She enjoyed rock hunting, making weed bouquets, and gardening. Survivors: children, James R. Schmehl, Jr. of Allentown, Beth A. Haas (Donald) of Orefield, and Kurt E. Schmehl of Allentown, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael P. and a brother, George. Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I am very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you draw close to God in prayer and always remember he is "close to the brokenhearted". May these words comfort you at 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
M J
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved