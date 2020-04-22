Elizabeth E. Schmehl, 82 years, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Puoghkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of the late George Holzwarth and Jessie (Marsh) Holzworth. She graduated from Mt. Penn High School in Reading where she was in the Honor Society. Elizabeth was an Executive Secretary for Rodale, Inc. and Base Engineering. She enjoyed rock hunting, making weed bouquets, and gardening. Survivors: children, James R. Schmehl, Jr. of Allentown, Beth A. Haas (Donald) of Orefield, and Kurt E. Schmehl of Allentown, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Michael P. and a brother, George. Private Services. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.