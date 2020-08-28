1/
Elizabeth F. Moore
Elizabeth F. Moore, 94, formerly of Allentown, died on August 13, 2020 in Staunton, VA. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick L and Ethel (Burns) Moore. She received her diploma from Scranton-Lackawanna College in the Executive Secretary course of study. She was a member of St Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown. Elizabeth had been a secretary at Nativity Lutheran Church in Allentown for 10 years and was employed by Air Products from which she retired as a cash administrator after 23 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown on Thurs., Sept. 3, 2020 at 2PM with burial following in the church memorial garden. The family requests that the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown be contacted if you plan to attend. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly observed.

Contributions can be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Allentown, or to the ASPCA.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
