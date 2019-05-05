Elizabeth "Liz" Fegley, 104, of Allentown, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Vittorio Veneto, Province of Treviso Italy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Bet) DaRe. She came to the USA in 1920 through Ellis island and lived in the Allentown area most of her life. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Wilson D. Fegley. Elizabeth retired in 1987, having worked over 40 years in the textile industry. She was a volunteer and avid card player at the Lehigh County Sr. Citizens Center, Allentown and a bowler with the Sr. Citizens of Mountainville Bowling Center. She was a "foodie" before it was even a word! She had a very lively sense of humor, and was always quick to laugh. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Survivors: Son, Larry W. and wife Kathleen of Mechanicsburg, PA; Brother, Elmer DaRe of Bethlehem; Grandchildren, Terese Carroll, Marita Fegley, Jeffrey Fegley; Great grandchildren, Brian, Kathleen, and Mary Grace Carroll and Wyatt and Quinn Fegley. She was predeceased by a brother, Dominic DaRe. Services: 11:00am Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc. 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A viewing for family and friends to be held 10:00am until time of service. Interment to follow at Eastern Salisbury Cemetery (Morgenland), Salisbury Twsp. Memorial Contributions: Lehigh County Senior Center 1633 W. Elm Street Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary