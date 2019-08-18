Morning Call Obituaries
|
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Elizabeth Harwick
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ziegels Lutheran C
9990 Ziegels Church Road
Breinigsville, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ziegels Lutheran Church
9990 Ziegels Church Road
Breinigsville, PA
Elizabeth G. "Beth" Harwick

Elizabeth G. "Beth" Harwick Obituary
Elizabeth "Beth" Gale Harwick, 60 years, of Kempton, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of Keith D. Harwick, with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage on May 15. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late George and Inez (Sayers) Gale.

Beth was an educator who received her bachelor's degree from Penn State University, and her master's from Kutztown University. She taught Life Sciences at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School for over 20 years, where one of the things she is remembered for is raising trout in her classroom. Beth also farmed with her husband for 37 years in Weisenberg and Lynn Townships. She was a member of Ziegels Lutheran Church in Breinigsville, where she was a past Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher.

Surviving with Keith are their children: Katie Flinchbaugh, husband Andrew of York, Suzanne Yavoich, husband Brian of Highland, NY and David Harwick of Fogelsville; grandchildren: Leah, Annette, Elijah and Jacob; brothers: Brian Gale, wife Laurie of New Britain and Larry Gale, wife Amy of Norristown; nieces and nephews. Also surviving are beloved aunt Naomi Sayers of East Norriton and uncle Bill Sayers and wife Edee of Harleysville.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 24 in Ziegels Lutheran Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Road, Breinigsville with the Rev. Andrew Meckstroth officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 PM Friday August 23 at Keller Funeral Homes, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville or 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at the Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beth's name may be made to the Northwestern Lehigh Educational Foundation, c/o Keller Funeral Homes, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019
