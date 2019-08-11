Morning Call Obituaries
|
Elizabeth "Lillian" Harrison Obituary
Elizabeth "Lillian" Harrison, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 while in the care of Alexandria Manor, Nazareth.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow alongside her husband Richard at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
