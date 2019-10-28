Morning Call Obituaries
|
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
336 North 4th Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
336 North 4th Street
Allentown, PA
View Map
Elizabeth J. Bolez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Bolez

Elizabeth J. Bolez Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Bolez, 89, of Allentown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of the late Geza P. and Maria R. (Gaspar) Bolez. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Allentown. She spent many years in Austria with her dear friends the Polzl family. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Survivors: Sister, Agnes G. Bolez; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; great-great-great nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Blitz.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 336 North 4th Street, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the church. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2019
