|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Bolez, 89, of Allentown, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of the late Geza P. and Maria R. (Gaspar) Bolez. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Allentown. She spent many years in Austria with her dear friends the Polzl family. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Survivors: Sister, Agnes G. Bolez; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; great-great-great nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Blitz.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church 336 North 4th Street, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the church. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2019