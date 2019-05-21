|
Elizabeth K. Burch, 88, of Allentown, passed away May 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown. She was the wife of Robert E. Burch. On May 15th they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Weatherly, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Mindala) Kraynak. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Survivors: Husband; Sons, William Burch and his wife Jean, David Burch and his wife Elva; Daughter, Diane Makadok and her husband Richard; Brother, Paul Kraynak and his wife Bonnie; Sister, Catherine Kociolek; 9 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a Son, Robert E. Burch, Jr.; her Brothers, George, Joseph, Bill and Stefan Kraynak; her Sisters, Anna Wilde, Helen Billy, Dorothy Williams, Margaret Valentino, Mary Gamberdella and Julia Beck.Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to the church at 340 E. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019