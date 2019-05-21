Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth K. Burch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth K. Burch Obituary
Elizabeth K. Burch, 88, of Allentown, passed away May 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown. She was the wife of Robert E. Burch. On May 15th they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Weatherly, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Mindala) Kraynak. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Survivors: Husband; Sons, William Burch and his wife Jean, David Burch and his wife Elva; Daughter, Diane Makadok and her husband Richard; Brother, Paul Kraynak and his wife Bonnie; Sister, Catherine Kociolek; 9 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a Son, Robert E. Burch, Jr.; her Brothers, George, Joseph, Bill and Stefan Kraynak; her Sisters, Anna Wilde, Helen Billy, Dorothy Williams, Margaret Valentino, Mary Gamberdella and Julia Beck.Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to the church at 340 E. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now