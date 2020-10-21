Elizabeth "Betty" Kathryn (Lukish) Daniel was born in North Catasauqua, PA December 21, 1924, died October 17, 2020. Betty moved to California in 1973. She met her husband John Daniel a few years later and they married in 1976. John predeceased Betty in May 2013 at the age of 85. They were living in Hurricane, UT at the time of John's death. Betty moved back to the Lehigh Valley and became a resident in the Lehigh Commons Assisted Living Home in Macungie, PA. Betty was predeceased by her parents Paul and Anna Lukish of North Catasauqua. She was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine and Margaret Lukish (both died as infants during the 1918 Flu Epidemic), Paul Lukish, Albert Lukish, Francis Lukish, Joseph Lukish, Helen (Lukish) Failer, Andrew Lukish, Anna (Lukish) Hodge, Rosemarie (Lukish) Molchan, Jeanne (Lukish) Johnson, Evelyn Lukish. She is survived by siblings, Irene (Lukish) DeLucia, Thomas Lukish and Patricia (Lukish) Dax. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Prior to her marriage, Betty worked as an Administrative Assistant for AT&T for 20 years. She and John did not have any children but loved dogs and had at least one dog their entire married life. Betty was a very loving person, enjoyed a long and happy life and will be missed by all those who knew her. There will be no formal services. Betty will be quietly inurned with her husband John in the Indiantown Gap, PA National Veterans Cemetery Columbarium. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.