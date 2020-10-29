Elizabeth Keich

Elizabeth "Betty" Keich, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 78 in the Good Shepherd Rehab Hospital in Allentown. She had been a resident of Walnut Manor in Allentown prior. Betty graduated from Allentown High School in 1960 and retired from Moss Rehab in Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, as a Nurse's Aid in 2008. Her life-long love of tap dancing and theater led her to being a performing artist in the Jr. and Sr. Allentown Municipal Opera Companies (MunOpCo). She was also actively tap dancing, singing in a Chorus and performing with Krazy Kids through the Allentown Senior Center. In addition, Betty was an avid reader, loved cats, playing games, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents: Martha and Norman Geist Sr.; brother: Norman Geist Jr.; and nephew, Timothy Geist. She is survived by: Sons: Craig Keich and wife Tammie, David Keich and wife Aimee, Donald Keich; Daughter, Donna Caraballo. Two Grandchildren: Carlee and Connor Keich. Sister: Mary Ann "Cookie" Spaeth and spouse Katheryn Moore. Nieces and Nephews: Glenn and Cara Geist, AnnMarie and Peter Boras, Barbara Geist, Michele and Michael Rieder. Grand niece: Katherine Rieder. A private viewing was held. A Graveside Service will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown at 1:00PM on Friday, October 30, 2020. www.weberfuneralhomes.com