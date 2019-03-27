Home

Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Horvath) DelGrosso, 91, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, March 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Bukovski) Horvath. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Daniel A. DelGrosso.Betty was a graduate of Liberty High School. She enjoyed working as a floor manager and buyer for Bradlees, Montgomery Ward and Almart. Betty had a deep catholic faith and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was a parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church. She was of Slovakian heritage and was an excellent traditional cook but she also made wonderful Italian food. Betty loved having Sunday meals with her family. Earlier, Betty enjoyed bowling. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play her favorite sport; football. Betty will be dearly missed by her children, Filomena "Mena" Csaszar (Louis G.); Domenick DelGrosso; and Donna Leon all of Bethlehem; sister, Irene Meyers and sister-in-law, Victoria DelGrosso. She was affectionately known as "Grammy" to her grandchildren, Louis, DJ, Brandon and Chuck and nine great grandchildren and she is survived by her nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna and Mary Horvath and Helen Shifter. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019
