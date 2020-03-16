|
|
Elizabeth L. "Betty" Fields, 78, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton.
Born on September 2, 1941, in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Raymond and Alice (Metz) Fields. Betty worked as a medical records administrator for St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Throughout her lifetime, she was proud to serve as the former Mayor of Bath, for 21 years.
Survivors: she is survived by a brother, Robert R. Fields and his wife, Diana; a sister-in-law, Donna Fields; three nieces Lori Tonetti, Pamela Romanishan, Christine Vaughan and her husband, John; five great nieces; one great-great nephew; and two great-great nieces. One brother William I. Fields, died earlier.
Services: Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Penn St., Bath. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020