Elizabeth L. Gildea (Guizzetti), passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina; she was 88. Elizabeth "Betty" was born in Mount Carmel, PA on May 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Maria (Zoppetti) and Stefano Guizzetti, moving to Stirling, NJ in 1962, then Easton, PA in 1986.
Elizabeth was an active communicant of St. Vincent de Paul RC Church in Stirling, NJ and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Elizabeth and her husband Cornelius were involved in many of the Parish and School functions. She was also a member of the Bridge Club in Easton, PA.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Cornelius Gildea in 2005 and her son Charles Gildea in 2013. She is survived by two sons, Robert S. and wife Michelle, Daniel J. and wife Bonnie; a daughter, Lisa S. Gildea; a brother, James Guizzetti; and eight grandchildren: Robert, Jr. and his wife Catherine, Brittany, Anna, Nicholas, Conner, Dillon, Ryan, Logan.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, 250 Bebout Ave., Stirling, NJ, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Stirling. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020