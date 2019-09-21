|
|
Elizabeth L. Noll, 91, of Whitehall, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John E. Noll. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Sarah (Stefko) Gehris. Elizabeth worked for Day Timers for over 30 years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Survivors: daughters, Patricia wife of Barry Fahringer; Judith wife of Pete Shaw; Melissa wife of David Cope; brothers, seven grandchildren, David, Rachel, T.J., Chris, Ashlyn, Sara and Cheryl; four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Leah, Madison and Alyssa. She was predeceased by brothers, Joseph and George
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation In Elizabeth's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019