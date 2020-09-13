Elizabeth Wiley, 101 of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, PA. She was born in Barnsboro, PA, the daughter of the late Louis and Anna (Zurenko) Hoza. She was the wife of the late George A. Wiley. Elizabeth worked for the former Western Electric for 33 years retiring in 1982. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish in Bethlehem. She also loved to bake.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Brendan G. Wiley and wife Elaine of Bethlehem, daughter, Elizabeth Anne Avila and husband James of Montana, grandchildren, Brendan, Bjorn, and Bernadette, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Teresa Flora.
A viewing will be held from 9-10am on Monday September 14, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Everyone attending will be required to wear masks because of the pandemic.
The family would like to thank the Saucon Valley Manor staff who took care of Elizabeth during her stay, and also the Family Pillars Hospice staff for their caring watch over her. Memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com