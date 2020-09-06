1/1
Elizabeth Lynn "Betty" Nehilla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Nehilla passed away on August 31, 2020 at home embraced by the love of her family. She was 87 years old. Betty was born in Pittston, Pa and raised with her brothers Leo, Marty, Jimmy and her sister Anne. As a very young girl the family moved to Bethlehem where she grew up and attended Bethlehem Catholic High School. After she graduated, she worked as an Elevator Operator for The Bethlehem Steel. She met Rudy, they married and were off to live in Newfoundland, Canada where Rudy was stationed with the Navy.

Back in Bethlehem they raised 4 kids. Betty was a Super Mom. She could do it all. She was a talented seamstress and made so many beautiful clothes, along with our Halloween costumes and special things we needed.

Although her family was what kept her most busy, she also worked outside the home. She worked in the Men's department in the iconic Hess's Department Store. She was so glamorous that she fit right in while dressing celebrities. Betty went back to the Bethlehem Steel years later to work in the Manifest Dept. It was there that she made some very close friends. She delighted in being with all of them. She even took a tap-dancing class in her 40's with some of her gang. They kept her laughing and her stories of their antics kept us laughing. She is up in Heaven right now with her friend Maria Sculley having a grand old time! Betty also worked as a Bookkeeper for Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol Intake Unit.

Betty was a world traveler, her favorite cities being New York City and Paris, France. She was a voracious reader. She loved the Theatre and The Arts. She absolutely loved the television show MASH, and her wonderful old movies.

Betty was predeceased by her husband Rudy Nehilla. She is survived by her children Lynn Sell, David Nehilla and his wife Mari Nehilla, Susan Fennecken and her husband William Fennecken, Anne Redding and her husband Michael Redding, her grandchildren Sean Redding (wife Jennifer Redding), Marissa Redding (husband Cody Dickerson), Brett Redding (girlfriend Maria Berrios), Sherri Donovan (husband Chris Donovan), Christi Landry (husband Currie Landry), Aubrie Fennecken (husband Ryan Gaubert), Liam Fennecken and Ian Sell; great-grandchildren Kaine and Kaleaya Dickerson, Brayden and Conor Donovan, Atticus and Brady Redding, Liv Marie Landry.

Services: Family will greet guests from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, Sept. 12th at St Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave, Bethlehem, followed by an 11am mass. (Masks will be required while inside the church.) Internment at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St Anne's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Anne's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Lynn and Susan, I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you peace during this hard time. May your mother rest in peace. Abbie from HFM
Abigail Gonzalez
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved