Elizabeth M. "Betty" Antalics, 94, formerly of Fountain Hill, died Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 while a resident of Friends Village in Woodstown, NJ. She was the wife of William C. Antalics, who preceded her in death in 1983. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Eleanor (Hufnagel) McHugh. She was a graduate of Marywood Seminary in Scranton and St Mary's Mater Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton in the wartime Cadet Nurses' Program. She was employed as a nurse manager of a medical-surgical unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. After retirement, she volunteered at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. A parishioner of St. Ursula's Catholic Church, she was a member of the Women's Guild, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the 45th Cursillo in the Diocese of Allentown, and a volunteer at the Bethlehem soup kitchen. She also volunteered at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Fountain Hill, bringing residents to Mass in the chapel. She will be remembered as a woman who loved her family and all children. She had strong faith, was an an avid reader, and was a skilled seamstress. Also, as an accomplished knitter, she knitted countless sweaters, scarves, and mittens for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and donated much of her handiwork to the Catholic social agency: Caring Hearts.
SURVIVORS: Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ann Hoyt and husband Paul of Millsboro, DE, Betsy Hansgen and husband Dave of Swedesboro, NJ; two sons, William C. of NYC, Michael E. and wife, Joelle, of McLean, VA. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and thirteen great- grandchildren. Her surviving sibling is Janet Bartley of Voorhees, NJ; sister-in-laws, Loretta McHugh of Warren, MI, Jean McHugh of Wappingers Falls, NY; brother-in-law, Stephen Antalics of Bethlehem. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her brothers, Edward R. McHugh, J. George McHugh, Rev. Richard P. McHugh, S.J., Thomas J. McHugh; sisters-in-law, Joan C. McHugh, Marge Antalics, Ann (Antalics) Gerber; brothers-in-law, William J. Bartley, Gerald Gerber; nephews, Tim McHugh, Matthew Bartley, Brian McHugh, and niece, Brigid Bartley.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19th at St. Ursula's Church, 1300 Broadway Fountain Hill, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Betty's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Catholic Worker, providing services to the homeless and needy. Mail contributions to The Catholic Worker, c/o Joanne Kennedy, Mary House, 55 East 3rd St., NY, NY 10003.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019