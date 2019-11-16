Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
ELIZABETH ARNOLD
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's
1408 Easton Road
Hellertown, PA
ELIZABETH M. ARNOLD


1918 - 2019
ELIZABETH M. ARNOLD Obituary
Elizabeth M. Arnold,101, formerly of Williams Twp. died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living - Northampton. She is the wife of the late William Arnold, who died Jan. 3, 2005. Elizabeth was born in Williams Twp. on September 1, 1918 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Hauk) Kalmar. She worked in the former Hess's custom drapery department for many years. Elizabeth was an experienced seamstress, being very meticulous in everything she made. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Child of Jesus RC Church, Hellertown. She is a member of the former St. John Capistrano Catholic Church, Bethlehem and a valued 4-H Leader in Williams Twp.

SURVIVORS: Loving children: Roberta A. (James E.) Youngkin of Magnolia, NJ, Catherine "Kitty" M. (Earl F. Jr.) Hertzog of Hellertown, Tom W. (Karen L.) Arnold of Chambersburg; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Predeceased by brother: John Kalmar.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa's, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to and or a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2019
