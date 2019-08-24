|
Elizabeth M. " Betty" Dickert, 85, of Emmaus, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. She was the widow of David Wright and Robert C. Dickert, who passed away in 2015. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. and Judith (Fisher) Hess.
Survivors: Son, Scott K. Laudenslager and his wife Colleen; Brother, William Hess; Sister, Annamae Hess; Grandson, James C. Laudenslager.
Services: 10:30AM Mon, Aug. 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM Mon. at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019