Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dickert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Dickert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Dickert Obituary
Elizabeth M. " Betty" Dickert, 85, of Emmaus, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. She was the widow of David Wright and Robert C. Dickert, who passed away in 2015. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. and Judith (Fisher) Hess.

Survivors: Son, Scott K. Laudenslager and his wife Colleen; Brother, William Hess; Sister, Annamae Hess; Grandson, James C. Laudenslager.

Services: 10:30AM Mon, Aug. 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM Mon. at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now