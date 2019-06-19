Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hoffert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Hoffert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. Hoffert Obituary
Elizabeth M. Hoffert

Elizabeth M. Hoffert, 99, of Allentown, passed away June 17, 2019 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late William H. Hoffert. Born in Allentown, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Florence M. (Christine) Hillegass. She was a factory worker at various places beginning at age 14 and retiring from Lilly da-Vid at age 83.

Survivors: Daughter, Elizabeth J. Mattern and her husband David L.; Son, William H. Hoffert and his wife Margaret M.; 4 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 am Friday June 21st, at Bachman Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 am Friday at the funeral home.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now