Elizabeth M. Hoffert
Elizabeth M. Hoffert, 99, of Allentown, passed away June 17, 2019 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late William H. Hoffert. Born in Allentown, Elizabeth was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Florence M. (Christine) Hillegass. She was a factory worker at various places beginning at age 14 and retiring from Lilly da-Vid at age 83.
Survivors: Daughter, Elizabeth J. Mattern and her husband David L.; Son, William H. Hoffert and his wife Margaret M.; 4 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 am Friday June 21st, at Bachman Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Home 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A burial to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 am Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019