Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Laevey

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Laevey Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Laevey, 80, of Lower Macungie Twp., died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Neylon) Mitchell. She was a Eucheristic Minister with St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown and was a graduate of Rutgers University. Betty was a personnel representative for FedEx in Memphis, TN for several years until retiring. She enjoyed building doll houses, crafting and playing dominos.

Survivors: Children, Christopher M. Laevey and his wife, Alberta, of Emmaus, Alison Laevey and her husband, Seth Roberts, of Denver, CO, and Jonathan Laevey of Whippany, NJ; and 5 Grandchildren.

Services: A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date this summer. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2020
