Elizabeth M. "Betty" Longley-Gafford, 78, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away while in the loving care of her family on Sunday, February 02, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Roger H. Gafford, who passed away in 1992. Born in Upper Nazareth Township, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Hilda M. (Schoeneberger) Longley. Betty was a graduate of Northampton High School, class of 1959. For more than 40 years, she was employed by Kraemer Textiles in Nazareth, where she worked as a threader. A known do-it-yourselfer, Betty loved to build things, enjoyed puzzles, and was always a willing participant to dine out. Most important to her was her family, and she cherished spending time with them. She was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, Moorestown. Survivors: Betty will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her brother, Richard Longley and his wife, Donna, of Moore Township; sister-in-law, Gloria (Edelman) Longley, of Moore Township; mother-in-law, Ruth (Siegfried) Gafford, of Allentown; brothers-in-law, Scott H. Gafford and his wife, Irene, of Bath, and Neal A. Gafford and his wife, Susan, of Bethlehem; along with many loving nieces and nephews, and their families. In addition to her husband, Roger, she was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and William Longley. Services: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Moore Township Historical Commission, 391 N. Penn Dixie Road, Bath, PA 18014. Please make checks payable to: "Edelmans School Moore Township".
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020